Baraboo man pleads guilty to maintaining a drug trafficking place

A Baraboo man was sentenced less than a week after being charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second offense possession of marijuana and bail jumping in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Dalton John Christie, 28, had faced a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and fines up to $30,000. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock found Christie guilty Monday of maintaining a drug trafficking place after Christie entered a guilty plea for that charge. The other counts, which were charged against him Oct. 20, were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, Baraboo Police Det. George Bonham received tips in April that there was recurring activity at Christie’s residence, 514 1/2 2nd Ave. It was reported that someone would pull up in a vehicle and one of the residents would come down to meet them, making an exchange.

The detective examined garbage for both apartments in the building. He found three empty one-pound bags with the logo “Chicago Cannabis Company” on them. In the same bag, he found mail addressed to Christie.

Officers executed a search warrant June 9 and found a Crown Royal bag with a glass pipe and a small metal bowl inside a bedroom.