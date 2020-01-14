Baraboo man receives 2 years in prison for drunken driving conviction

A Baraboo man was recently sentenced to two years in prison for his sixth conviction of driving while intoxicated.

James R. Seiler, 56, was found guilty of a felony drunken driving offense and two misdemeanor charges after pleading no contest Jan. 7 in Sauk County Circuit Court. Other charges of driving with a prohibited alcohol content and driving with a revoked license were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in the sentencing.

Police noted Seiler gave them a false identity when he was stopped in August. A felony charge of misappropriating his identification was also dismissed, but also read in.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to information released by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, a lieutenant noticed Seiler driving about 20 mph over the speed limit while heading west on Highway 33 at East Main Street in Reedsburg. Seiler, driving a 2018 Dodge 1500 pickup, was also observed making three sudden and seemingly unnecessary lane changes.

Police stopped Seiler and noted the smell of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. When Seiler’s real identity was discovered, officers noted he had five prior convictions related to drunken driving and currently had a revoked driver’s license. Seiler was also on extended supervision for the previous offense.