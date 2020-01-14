Baraboo man receives 2 years in prison for drunken driving conviction

A Baraboo man was recently sentenced to two years in prison for his sixth conviction of driving while intoxicated.
James R. Seiler, 56, was found guilty of a felony drunken driving offense and two misdemeanor charges after pleading no contest Jan. 7 in Sauk County Circuit Court. Other charges of driving with a prohibited alcohol content and driving with a revoked license were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in the sentencing.
Police noted Seiler gave them a false identity when he was stopped in August. A felony charge of misappropriating his identification was also dismissed, but also read in.
According to information released by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, a lieutenant noticed Seiler driving about 20 mph over the speed limit while heading west on Highway 33 at East Main Street in Reedsburg. Seiler, driving a 2018 Dodge 1500 pickup, was also observed making three sudden and seemingly unnecessary lane changes.
Police stopped Seiler and noted the smell of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. When Seiler’s real identity was discovered, officers noted he had five prior convictions related to drunken driving and currently had a revoked driver’s license. Seiler was also on extended supervision for the previous offense.
According to court records, Seiler was sentenced to two years in state prison in July 2016 with three years of extended supervision for a fifth OWI offense and a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Seiler was sentenced to 30 days in jail for obstruction and another charge of driving with a revoked license. The jail time can be served at the same time as the prison sentence. His license will also be revoked for 36 months and he will be required to install an interlock device on his vehicle for 36 months. He was credited with 111 days served and owes $2,534 to the court.
