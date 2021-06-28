Baraboo man sent to prison for 7th drunk driving offense, violating probation

A Baraboo man was sentenced to prison time Wednesday after pleading no contest to a 7th drunken driving offense.

Jonathan M. Orth, 53, had faced a maximum prison sentence of 36 years.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Orth to three years in prison and four years on parole for a single felony count of 7th offense driving with a prohibited alcohol content. A felony count of 7th offense OWI and misdemeanor charge of repeated driving with a revoked license were dismissed.

Orth also violated conditions of probation in two previous OWI cases. He was sentenced to another three years for offenses in 2018 and 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, a Reedsburg police officer stopped Orth while he was driving along Eighth Street around 5 p.m. in early December. Orth failed to adhere to a stop sign at Myrtle Street in Reedsburg.

When the officer asked for his driver’s license, Orth said he didn’t have one, but identified himself and told the police that he had only drank one beer that day. After being questioned further, Orth said he had been “caught” and that it was more likely nine or 10 beers he had consumed before getting in his truck to drive to Baraboo.