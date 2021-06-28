Baraboo man sent to prison for 7th drunk driving offense, violating probation

A Baraboo man was sentenced to prison time Wednesday after pleading no contest to a 7th drunken driving offense.
Jonathan M. Orth, 53, had faced a maximum prison sentence of 36 years.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Orth to three years in prison and four years on parole for a single felony count of 7th offense driving with a prohibited alcohol content. A felony count of 7th offense OWI and misdemeanor charge of repeated driving with a revoked license were dismissed.
Orth also violated conditions of probation in two previous OWI cases. He was sentenced to another three years for offenses in 2018 and 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, a Reedsburg police officer stopped Orth while he was driving along Eighth Street around 5 p.m. in early December. Orth failed to adhere to a stop sign at Myrtle Street in Reedsburg.
When the officer asked for his driver’s license, Orth said he didn’t have one, but identified himself and told the police that he had only drank one beer that day. After being questioned further, Orth said he had been “caught” and that it was more likely nine or 10 beers he had consumed before getting in his truck to drive to Baraboo.
The officer asked Orth to perform sobriety tests, but he declined both field testing and a breath test, according to the complaint. Orth again said he had been caught and said “it was Calgon take me away time.”
According to court records, Orth was convicted of OWIs in May 1990, September 1993 and October 1997. He was convicted of an additional two in September 2019 and of an OWI which caused an injury in November 1997.
GALLERY: Sauk County cops, courts
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Albart B. Shores trial
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.