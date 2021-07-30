Baraboo man sent to prison for 7th OWI

A rural Baraboo man was sentenced to prison time Wednesday after being found guilty of a seventh drunken driving offense.

Ronald Lee McFarlane, 67, was found guilty oafter pleading no contest to the felony charge. Counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing. A charge of driving with a prohibited alcohol content was dismissed.

McFarlane also pleaded no contest to a sixth-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol content. An OWI in that case was dismissed.

The charges are a part of two cases, one in July 2020 and the other from February.

In July 2020, McFarlane was stopped by a Baraboo police officer while driving a moped around 10 p.m. along Walnut Street. The officer noted in the criminal complaint that the moped had dim headlights and no rear lights. He asked McFarlane if he had been drinking alcohol. McFarlane said he had a beer roughly half an hour earlier but had waited to be safe while driving.

A breath test found McFarlane’s alcohol content to be .064%, which is a violation for McFarlane because of previous OWI convictions in July 1992, January 1998, March 2001, April 2006, January 2009 and April 2015.