 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo man sent to prison for 7th OWI
0 Comments
alert top story

Baraboo man sent to prison for 7th OWI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A rural Baraboo man was sentenced to prison time Wednesday after being found guilty of a seventh drunken driving offense.

Ronald Lee McFarlane, 67, was found guilty oafter pleading no contest to the felony charge. Counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing. A charge of driving with a prohibited alcohol content was dismissed.

030321-bara-news-owi1

McFarlane

McFarlane also pleaded no contest to a sixth-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol content. An OWI in that case was dismissed.

The charges are a part of two cases, one in July 2020 and the other from February.

Baraboo man arrested on drunk driving charge while operating moped

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In July 2020, McFarlane was stopped by a Baraboo police officer while driving a moped around 10 p.m. along Walnut Street. The officer noted in the criminal complaint that the moped had dim headlights and no rear lights. He asked McFarlane if he had been drinking alcohol. McFarlane said he had a beer roughly half an hour earlier but had waited to be safe while driving.

A breath test found McFarlane’s alcohol content to be .064%, which is a violation for McFarlane because of previous OWI convictions in July 1992, January 1998, March 2001, April 2006, January 2009 and April 2015.

He was again stopped by police in February. A caller reported to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office that two men were in a vehicle along State Highway 113 in Merrimac, driving erratically. The deputy found McFarlane had been the one driving and that he had a “strong odor of intoxicants” coming from his mouth, his eyes were red and he was slurring his speech.

Baraboo man with pending cases in Sauk, Columbia County charged again with felony OWI

McFarlane refused field sobriety tests and was arrested. The deputy found clear plastic cups with different alcoholic drinks in them in the center console of the SUV.

Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced McFarlane to three years in prison and three years of parole for each case, to be served at the same time. Barrett revoked McFarlane’s license for three years and he was ordered to install an ignition interlock device.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News