Baraboo man sentenced for burglary of local business

A Baraboo man who had initially faced 46 years in prison for burglarizing a local business more than once in February was sentenced Friday to jail and probation.

William R. Gerrish, 58, appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court, where Judge Michael Screnock sentenced him to five years of probation for the felony charge of burglary of a building and 50 days in Sauk County Jail with work release privileges for possession of burglarious tools. Because of his time spent awaiting sentencing, Gerrish already fulfilled the jail sentence.

The other two charges of felony bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” which means they were considered in sentencing.

Conditions of his probation include providing a DNA sample, undergoing an alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment, fines and not possessing controlled substances without a prescription. If Gerrish violates the conditions, he will be sent to prison for three years followed by three years of extended supervision.