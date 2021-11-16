Baraboo man sentenced for burglary of local business

A Baraboo man who had initially faced 46 years in prison for burglarizing a local business more than once in February was sentenced Friday to jail and probation.
William R. Gerrish, 58, appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court, where Judge Michael Screnock sentenced him to five years of probation for the felony charge of burglary of a building and 50 days in Sauk County Jail with work release privileges for possession of burglarious tools. Because of his time spent awaiting sentencing, Gerrish already fulfilled the jail sentence.
The other two charges of felony bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” which means they were considered in sentencing.
Conditions of his probation include providing a DNA sample, undergoing an alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment, fines and not possessing controlled substances without a prescription. If Gerrish violates the conditions, he will be sent to prison for three years followed by three years of extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint, Gerrish was caught by police in late February after the owners of Schadde Plumbing, 900 Eighth St., set up a security system after noticing that about $1,000 in copper pipe had been taken from the main shop and an unlocked out building. Photos showed Gerrish riding a bike while carrying a backpack and later as the person inside one of the buildings who tripped an alarm.
Police found Gerrish looking through a dumpster on the property after the alarm went off. Gerrish told police he takes things from dumpsters if they are thrown out by businesses. Police found fresh snow and prints inside one of the buildings. An officer noted it smelled like someone had smoked a cigarette only minutes earlier.
Gerrish was arrested. Police found a hack saw, wrenches of various sizes, a ski mask, a small drawstring bag, a set of allen wrenches and two pillowcases in his backpack.
