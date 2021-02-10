Baraboo man sentenced for child porn possession

A Baraboo man who faced nine counts of felony possession of child sexual abuse material found on a cell phone he had in Sauk County Jail had all but one felony charge dismissed Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Ricardo F. Moliner-Wetzel, 34, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision after pleading no contest to a single count of felony child pornography possession.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko also required Moliner-Wetzel to undergo any necessary counseling and alcohol and other drug treatment. He will also be required to comply with the sex offender registry. Moliner-Wetzel can not have any contact with children unless incidental or family members. He will not be allowed to have internet connected devices or access to the internet unless approved by his parole agent.

In a separate case, a felony charge of violating his bail and a misdemeanor count of violating the laws of a county institution were dismissed at the request of Sauk County District Attorney Rick Spoentgen due to Moliner-Wetzel’s plea in the case of child sexual abuse imagery possession. The charges were “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

