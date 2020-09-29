Baraboo man sentenced for multiple crimes over 5 months

A Baraboo man was recently sentenced for multiple felony counts charged against him between November and April.
Derek S. Peterson, 31, was found guilty of misdemeanor criminal damage to property after pleading no contest to the charge in exchange for the dismissal of a felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft and bail jumping. He was charged at the end of December after he and an accomplice were caught on camera Nov. 16 breaking into a utility room of the Lake Delton Laundromat.
According to the criminal complaint, they took $20 in quarters, a few tools and a set of keys that Peterson admitted they tried to use to break into laundry machines, but were unsuccessful. He told police at the time that he was homeless and addicted to methamphetamine.
Peterson was sentenced in three other cases. He was found guilty of fleeing a police officer, fraudulent use of a credit card and escaping criminal arrest.
He escaped April 16 from the Sauk County Huber Center by following another inmate that went through a side fire door. Peterson was one of three who fled.
Peterson was found guilty after pleading no contest to each charge, having other charges dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko sentenced Peterson to six months in jail with Huber privileges for escaping from jail in April. Felony and misdemeanor bail jumping charges were dismissed.
Klicko sentenced Peterson to three years of probation for three cases; the sentences can be served concurrently with one another. A condition of the probation requires Peterson to take part in Sauk County Adult Treatment Court.
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.