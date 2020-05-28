Baraboo man sentenced for part in Christmas Mountain burglary

A Baraboo man was recently sentenced to six months in jail and eight years of probation for stealing hundreds of dollars from machines at Christmas Mountain Village in April 2019.
John F. Brilliott, 55, was charged in May 2019 with felony counts of burglary, criminal damage exceeding $2,500 and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. He also faced a misdemeanor charge of breaking into a locked coin box. He faced a maximum prison sentence of more than 29 years and fines up to $70,000.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Brilliott was apprehended after two of the people who were with him left a receipt at the scene listing the items likely used to pry open machines and damage property at the resort.
Sauk County Sheriff’s Detective Joseph Kellogg searched Brilliott’s home in mid-April 2019 after obtaining a search warrant. According to the complaint, Brilliott, along with Andy W. Tracy and Destinee Hayes, had entered the village clubhouse and pried open gaming machines, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of coins and damaging a number of machines by pouring bleach on them. One coin machine, estimated to be worth about $2,000, was damaged beyond repair, according to the owner.
The search of his home found a number of items belonging to Brilliott, some connecting him to the burglary, as well as a meth pipe and roughly 4.5 grams of cocaine on his bedside table, which Brilliott said he did not remember possessing.
During an interview with officers, Brilliott said he had initially wanted to pick the locks on the washing machines to wash his clothes and had hoped to get to Christmas Mountain before the arcade closed. He told police that Tracy then noted the arcade was unlocked and that before he could pick any other locks, Tracy was forcefully entering machines while Hayes was the “lookout.”
Brilliott admitted to the burglary being his idea and said that he took the bills while Tracy took the coins. He told officers he purchased cigarettes and gas with the stolen money.
Brilliott was sentenced May 20 to six months in jail for the entry into a locked coin box. The possession of cocaine charge was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was factored into his sentence.
Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Brilliott to eight years of probation for the remaining charges. If he violates the terms of the probation, he will have to serve 4.5 years in prison and 6.5 years on extended supervision. Brilliott must undergo a drug treatment program as part of his sentence and pay $1,509 in court costs.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
