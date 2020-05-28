Baraboo man sentenced for part in Christmas Mountain burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Baraboo man was recently sentenced to six months in jail and eight years of probation for stealing hundreds of dollars from machines at Christmas Mountain Village in April 2019.

John F. Brilliott, 55, was charged in May 2019 with felony counts of burglary, criminal damage exceeding $2,500 and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. He also faced a misdemeanor charge of breaking into a locked coin box. He faced a maximum prison sentence of more than 29 years and fines up to $70,000.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Brilliott was apprehended after two of the people who were with him left a receipt at the scene listing the items likely used to pry open machines and damage property at the resort.

Sauk County Sheriff’s Detective Joseph Kellogg searched Brilliott’s home in mid-April 2019 after obtaining a search warrant. According to the complaint, Brilliott, along with Andy W. Tracy and Destinee Hayes, had entered the village clubhouse and pried open gaming machines, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of coins and damaging a number of machines by pouring bleach on them. One coin machine, estimated to be worth about $2,000, was damaged beyond repair, according to the owner.