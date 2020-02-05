Baraboo man sentenced for setting neighbor's house on fire

After the report, police reviewed surveillance footage nearby to verify the girls had been at the playground when they claimed to be. Larsen denied the accusation in an interview with a detective.

The odds of a DNA match worked against Larsen. When officers sent a sample of his DNA to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, tests determined that it matched DNA found on the candle found outside the home. According to the complaint, a likely match was 1 in 7 trillion.

According to court records, Larsen was convicted of felony arson to property that isn’t a building in March 1996 and was sentenced to four years in state prison.

In July 2011, Larsen’s own home on that block burned down, according to an article which ran in the Baraboo News Republic. He told the News Republic at the time that he was walking his two dogs when he turned around a corner to see emergency workers in front of his home.

Though Larsen’s significant other said she was sleeping inside the home when the fire started, she was able to get out of the building. She was treated at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for smoke inhalation and later released. The fire claimed the couple’s cat. A pet guinea pig was revived with oxygen.

Larsen is set to begin his jail time April 4.

