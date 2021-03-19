Baraboo man sentenced for two charges related to driving after using heroin

Petersen told the deputy that he was driving to a softball game in Baraboo set to start at noon and that he’d left his home only a few minutes earlier. According to the complaint, he was “semi-responsive and somewhat able to carry on a conversation,” but seemed “confused and disoriented.” Petersen was charged with a fifth OWI offense.

Petersen had previously been convicted of OWIs in December 1997, April 2003, February 2004 and May 2013.

According to a complaint filed Sept. 3, roughly six weeks later, a driver called in the same vehicle sat unmoving in the middle of the northbound lane of traffic on Bunker Drive, facing County Highway A in Lake Delton. Petersen was in the driver’s seat, slumped over the steering wheel when Lake Delton Police Officer Kevin Sorenson approached the vehicle.

The person who called in about the car told the officer that she was following Petersen on Bunker Drive from Hillman Road and noticed the car was “all over the road” and initially assumed he was texting while driving. However, she then watched the car, driving roughly 20 mph, go into the grass on the right side of the road 10 times and swerve fully across the centerline about three times near the Wilderness Resort golf course over slightly more than a mile.