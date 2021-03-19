Baraboo man sentenced for two charges related to driving after using heroin

A Baraboo man was recently sentenced after being arrested for driving under the influence of heroin two times less than six weeks apart in 2019.
Samuel L. Petersen, 42, was found guilty of both a fifth and sixth OWI offense after pleading no contest in Sauk County Circuit Court in both cases.
Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Petersen to six years of probation with 12 months in the local jail, which included Huber work release privileges, for the late July 2019 charge. A sentence of 12 months of jail time for the second case, filed in September 2019, can be served at the same time and Petersen already has 82 days of jail credit.
He initially faced a maximum prison sentence of 26 years.
Petersen was also sentenced to fines of $1,919, including a blood draw fee for a DNA sample, and must undergo alcohol and other drug treatment. His driver’s license was revoked for 36 months in each case and he was ordered to immediately install an ignition interlock device for 36 months and for another 36 months once he regains his license.
A second count of felony bail jumping was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.
According to criminal complaints, Petersen was found by authorities at roughly 11 a.m. July 20, 2019 along Luebke Road in the town of Greenfield. Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Schlough found Petersen in a red car sitting unmoving at an intersection near Durwards Glen Road. According to the complaint, Petersen was shirtless sitting in the driver’s seat, his head pushed back and mouth hanging open. He was found to be breathing, with a capped syringe between his legs and a small amount of blood on top of his hand.
Petersen told the deputy that he was driving to a softball game in Baraboo set to start at noon and that he’d left his home only a few minutes earlier. According to the complaint, he was “semi-responsive and somewhat able to carry on a conversation,” but seemed “confused and disoriented.” Petersen was charged with a fifth OWI offense.
Petersen had previously been convicted of OWIs in December 1997, April 2003, February 2004 and May 2013.
According to a complaint filed Sept. 3, roughly six weeks later, a driver called in the same vehicle sat unmoving in the middle of the northbound lane of traffic on Bunker Drive, facing County Highway A in Lake Delton. Petersen was in the driver’s seat, slumped over the steering wheel when Lake Delton Police Officer Kevin Sorenson approached the vehicle.
The person who called in about the car told the officer that she was following Petersen on Bunker Drive from Hillman Road and noticed the car was “all over the road” and initially assumed he was texting while driving. However, she then watched the car, driving roughly 20 mph, go into the grass on the right side of the road 10 times and swerve fully across the centerline about three times near the Wilderness Resort golf course over slightly more than a mile.
She told the officer that she was behind Petersen’s car when it came to a stop and sat there for a long time before getting out of her vehicle and seeing Petersen unconscious. A friend turned off the vehicle and pulled out the keys.
Petersen told the officer he didn’t remember what happened once he was resuscitated or where he had been driving from, only that he knew he was heading home. According to the complaint, he admitted to using heroin just before driving. He said he didn’t remember passing out.
