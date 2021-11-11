Baraboo man sentenced to prison for fatally shooting sister

According to court documents and witness statements, Christopher, Ashley and Ashley’s husband Mike went out to a bar after spending the day at Neff’s home in the town of Doty. They returned around midnight and Christopher, who had been target shooting earlier in the day as he had from a young age, showed both of them how to fire one of his handguns before they went inside.

Ashley and Mike went into Neff’s room, where she was playing an online game at her computer with her back turned to them. Both Mike and Neff told police that Ashley was laughing uncontrollably at one point while they were talking. Christopher was in the kitchen smoking a bowl of weed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witness accounts vary. Mike initially told police that he saw Christopher playing with a gun in the doorway before Ashley was shot and that he had seen Christopher making a gun motion with his hands. Four days later, he said he didn’t see a gun at all and never saw any type of hand motion. He told police that he simply heard a loud bang, his ear started to ring and then he saw Christopher running into the room with Ashley lying on her back.