Baraboo man with pending cases in Sauk, Columbia County charged again with felony OWI

A Baraboo man facing charges in two other cases regarding drinking and driving was recently charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony driving while intoxicated, driving with a prohibited alcohol content and two counts of bail jumping.

Ronald Lee McFarlane, 64, faces a maximum prison sentence of 37 years and fines up to $50,000 for the most recent charges.

According to the criminal complaint, someone called the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office to report that two men were in a green Saturn SUV driving Feb. 22 along State Highway 113 in Merrimac. When Deputy Brad Stoddard stopped the vehicle, he discovered McFarlane was the driver and noticed that there was allegedly a “strong odor of intoxicants emanating from” the man’s breath, his eyes were red and he was slurring his speech.

According to the complaint, when McFarlane got out of the vehicle, he was unsteady. McFarlane allegedly told the deputy that he already had been convicted of more than once for driving while intoxicated and that he was restricted to a .02 alcohol content when driving.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McFarlane was under this restriction in July, when he was pulled over for driving a moped and a preliminary breath test found his blood alcohol level to be 0.064% and was charged with driving with a prohibited alcohol content. That case has not been concluded.