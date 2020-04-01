Baraboo Police arrest intoxicated man with a gun after shutting down street

No injuries were reported after Baraboo police responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance with a gun Monday at a home in the 500 block of Eleventh Street.

An alert was sent out around 7:30 p.m. Monday, advising residents to stay inside their homes and take alternate routes if they were driving in the area because of police activity near Eleventh Street and Elizabeth Street. Another message via the county information system was sent about an hour later, notifying the public that the man had been arrested by authorities.

According to information sent out Tuesday by Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian, police had been called to the home because of concerns over a fight that involved a firearm. Officers from the police department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Baraboo Fire Department surrounded the home. Authorities arrested the man “without incident,” according to La Broscian’s press release.

The man was transported to St. Clare Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Because he was highly intoxicated, he was later taken to a Madison facility. According to the release, police are not sharing his identity because of medical confidentiality concerns.

