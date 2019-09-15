Baraboo police say they arrested a man early Sunday after an armed standoff ended peacefully.
Jared R. Porter, 29, Baraboo, was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and domestic disorderly conduct.
The Baraboo Police Department said in a release that officers responded at 12:40 a.m. to a 911 call in the 800 block of Walnut Street.
Dispatchers received a report of an intoxicated man acting strangely while armed with a firearm. A woman said hey boyfriend made statements about going to jail and shooting police officers. Multiple children were inside the residence.
Police requested assistance from the Sauk County Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team to check of the family's welfare.
Authorities found the woman and all children safe, and investigators interviewed them. Porter was taken into custody without incident.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Sauk County Sheriff's Office and Baraboo Fire Department assisted the Baraboo Police Department on scene.
