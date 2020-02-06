Baraboo woman accused of threatening to kill officer in Portage

A 22-year-old Baraboo woman is accused of threatening to kill a law enforcement officer after she spit in the faces of another officer and a hospital employee.

Mackenzie Joelle Griffiths faces up to seven years in prison for two felony charges of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker and up to six years in prison for the felony threat of a law enforcement officer.

Griffiths is also charged with misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Griffiths, a Columbia County Jail inmate, received medical treatment Feb. 2 at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage. When Griffiths became aware that it was time to go back to jail, she became verbally and physically resistive and pulled out her IV, which caused her to bleed. A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy secured Griffiths to the bed with handcuffs, but she continued to flail about, kick and scream at officers and hospital staff.