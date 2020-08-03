Baraboo woman arrested for alleged theft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Baraboo woman was arrested Friday after authorities suspected she stole electronics from a town of Delton storage shed.

Jamie L. Fanning, 35, was found walking along County Highway BD near Shady Lane Road, according to a press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the communications center received a call from someone reporting the theft of more than one electronic device from a storage shed in the town of Delton. A deputy found all but one item in the woods near the storage shed.

The device owner described a woman and told deputies she was walking away from the storage facility before the deputy showed up. Officers started searching for the woman.

She was later found walking along the highway with one of the missing electronic devices on her, according to the release. Fanning was arrested on suspected charges of burglary, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Sauk County Jail.