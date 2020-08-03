Baraboo woman arrested for alleged theft

A Baraboo woman was arrested Friday after authorities suspected she stole electronics from a town of Delton storage shed.
Jamie L. Fanning, 35, was found walking along County Highway BD near Shady Lane Road, according to a press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
Just before 5:30 p.m., the communications center received a call from someone reporting the theft of more than one electronic device from a storage shed in the town of Delton. A deputy found all but one item in the woods near the storage shed.
The device owner described a woman and told deputies she was walking away from the storage facility before the deputy showed up. Officers started searching for the woman.
She was later found walking along the highway with one of the missing electronic devices on her, according to the release. Fanning was arrested on suspected charges of burglary, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Sauk County Jail.
According to online court records, Fanning had been released from jail on a $500 signature bond July 7 after being charged with misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of bail jumping. She is set to return to court Sept. 3 for a preliminary hearing in that case. Fanning had not yet been formally charged Monday for her most recent arrest.
