Authorities say they arrested a Baraboo woman Tuesday after she was caught driving impaired with a 3-year-old boy in the vehicle.
According to a Sauk County Sheriff's Office release, a deputy saw a 2016 Chevy Malibu speeding on North Reedsburg Road in the town of Fairfield at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and noticed a 3-year-old boy inside the car.
The driver, identified as Stacey L. Graf, 39, Baraboo, showed signs of impairment and was taken to the Sauk County Jail on a charge of fourth offense operating while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16, according to the sheriff's office.
The 3-year-old boy was released to a responsible party, the sheriff's office said.
