Baraboo woman charged with aiding jail escapee

Around 7 p.m. May 2, Deputy Jon MacAskill saw McEvoy in the passenger seat of a vehicle that matched the description given to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and stopped the driver, who turned out to be Herzer, on Shady Lane Road near Highway BD in Delton. According to the complaint, Deputy Scott Parkhurst responded to help and found MacAskill arresting McEvoy.

Herzer allegedly told deputies that McEvoy was planning to turn himself in after that weekend and had escaped because he wanted to spend time with family. A young child was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

McEvoy later allegedly told deputies Herzer helped him escape by waiting nearby in a vehicle, according to the complaint.

Jesse L. Forston, 28, of Baraboo, also escaped, according to court records. Forston was serving an extended supervision sentence of 60 days for felony manufacture and delivery of heroin after completing two years of a prison sentence. He was set to be released June 1. Forston was arrested May 6 and faces a maximum prison sentence of 36 years and fines up to $40,000. Sauk County Circuit Judge Patricia Barrett set a $1,000 cash bond in his case May 7. He is scheduled to return to court July 8.