Baraboo woman charged with aiding jail escapee

A Baraboo woman was recently released from custody on a $1,000 signature bond after being charged with allegedly helping a jail escapee avoid arrest for about two weeks.
Briana L. Herzer, 22, faces a maximum prison sentence of 3.5 years and fines up to $10,000 for a felony charge of harboring or aiding a felon.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, three people escaped the county’s Huber center around 10 p.m. April 16 through a fire door. Deputies heard the alarm sound, but were unable to track down the inmates who fled out the door.
Herzer was allegedly waiting for one of the three, Timothy M. McEvoy, 27, of Baraboo, near the facility. According to the complaint, deputies began searching for the two. They spoke to someone residing in the 400 block of 7th Avenue after being notified that McEvoy and Herzer might have been there. The resident said Herzer was giving McEvoy a ride to Madison.
An arrest warrant was filed April 27 for McEvoy, according to court records. He was serving nine months in Sauk County Jail after being found guilty of battery, resisting an officer and a second-offense possession of marijuana charge.
Deputies eventually received a tip about the vehicle Herzer and McEvoy were driving around the city that included a license plate number.
Around 7 p.m. May 2, Deputy Jon MacAskill saw McEvoy in the passenger seat of a vehicle that matched the description given to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and stopped the driver, who turned out to be Herzer, on Shady Lane Road near Highway BD in Delton. According to the complaint, Deputy Scott Parkhurst responded to help and found MacAskill arresting McEvoy.
Herzer allegedly told deputies that McEvoy was planning to turn himself in after that weekend and had escaped because he wanted to spend time with family. A young child was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the arrest.
McEvoy later allegedly told deputies Herzer helped him escape by waiting nearby in a vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jesse L. Forston, 28, of Baraboo, also escaped, according to court records. Forston was serving an extended supervision sentence of 60 days for felony manufacture and delivery of heroin after completing two years of a prison sentence. He was set to be released June 1. Forston was arrested May 6 and faces a maximum prison sentence of 36 years and fines up to $40,000. Sauk County Circuit Judge Patricia Barrett set a $1,000 cash bond in his case May 7. He is scheduled to return to court July 8.
Derek S. Peterson, 30, of Baraboo, was the third escapee. A warrant was issued for his arrest April 27. According to court records, Peterson faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 20 years and fines up to $60,000. He had started a nine-month sentence Jan. 14 after having his probation revoked in a case of bail jumping charges from October 2018.
Both McEvoy and Herzer are scheduled to return to court July 2.
