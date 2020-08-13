Baraboo woman charged with felony meth possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Baraboo woman who was arrested after police allegedly found more than 25 grams of methamphetamine on her posted a $500 cash bond Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Angel F. Williams, 48, formerly of Reedsburg, faces nearly 26 years in prison and fines up to $102,000 for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 10:45 a.m. Aug. 6, a Reedsburg police officer saw a vehicle with a specific plate number that was connected with recent drug complaints and had a suspended registration for an unpaid parking ticket in Baraboo.

The officer stopped the vehicle on Viking Drive in Reedsburg and spoke to Williams. Another officer with a K-9 arrived and asked Williams to exit the vehicle before searching it. Police allegedly found a small wooden bat under the driver’s seat and a sheathed knife hanging from the steering column.