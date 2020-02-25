Baraboo woman charged with fifth OWI after accident with children in her vehicle

A Baraboo woman was charged with her fifth driving while intoxicated charge Monday after crashing her truck into another vehicle while transporting two children to school.
Angela J. Elmer, 41, faces a maximum prison sentence of 26 years and fines up to more than $60,000 for all of the charges related to a vehicle crash along County Highway BD on Friday morning. She was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession and intent to disperse heroin and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 7:45 a.m., Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Hannah Volz responded to a report of a driver navigating traffic erratically and a crash at a traffic light at the intersection of Linn and Pine streets in West Baraboo.
According to the criminal complaint, a caller told dispatchers that the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck had been swerving on and off the road. He reported that the driver had hit a sign north of Terrytown Road and had swerved from the right lane of traffic into the left-hand turn lane. The truck then smashed into a vehicle that was waiting at a red light. No one was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver, Elmer, told Volz that she was tired because of her night job and had gotten little sleep the night before. She was trying to get two children, 13 and 11, to school at the Baraboo School District. Elmer told the deputy that she hadn’t seen the vehicle stopped in front of her because the sun was in her eyes.
Volz noted in the complaint that Elmer was speaking slowly while her movements were erratic. While failing to produce her driver’s license and proof of insurance multiple times, Elmer also kept telling the deputy she should move her vehicle. The deputy said that wouldn’t be possible because the front of the truck was damaged and leaking fluid. After Elmer could not decide on a tow company, Volz asked her to walk to the back bumper of the truck.
According to the complaint, Elmer was unsteady and had to hold onto the side of the vehicle as she walked to the back of it, refusing to put down her cell phone as she spoke to the deputy, and at one point, attempting to get back into the truck.
Elmer allegedly failed more than one field sobriety test. The deputy found a folded-up $2 bill that had three white crystals, a sealed plastic bag with white residue and a crystal and three small packages with 0.5 grams of an off-white powder in each. The substances were later found to be about 2 grams of heroin as well as an undetermined amount of methamphetamine.
According to the complaint, Elmer told Volz the drugs were not hers and she didn’t know what the substances were. Elmer said she made a bad choice, but had told a friend she would pick the drugs up from someone else and give them to the friend. She allegedly admitted to trying some of it “to check if it was good.”
The charge of a fifth driving while intoxicated charge was modified because Elmer had minors in the vehicle. She was convicted of an OWI in September 1999 and three in February 2001 in connection to incidents throughout 2000.
Elmer was released from jail after signing a signature bond of $5,000. Conditions of the bail include absolute sobriety, no admission to liquor stores or taverns with the exception of the exact hours of her employment and no possession of any controlled substances without a valid prescription. She is scheduled to return March 26 to Sauk County Circuit Court.
