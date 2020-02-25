Baraboo woman charged with fifth OWI after accident with children in her vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Volz noted in the complaint that Elmer was speaking slowly while her movements were erratic. While failing to produce her driver’s license and proof of insurance multiple times, Elmer also kept telling the deputy she should move her vehicle. The deputy said that wouldn’t be possible because the front of the truck was damaged and leaking fluid. After Elmer could not decide on a tow company, Volz asked her to walk to the back bumper of the truck.

According to the complaint, Elmer was unsteady and had to hold onto the side of the vehicle as she walked to the back of it, refusing to put down her cell phone as she spoke to the deputy, and at one point, attempting to get back into the truck.

Elmer allegedly failed more than one field sobriety test. The deputy found a folded-up $2 bill that had three white crystals, a sealed plastic bag with white residue and a crystal and three small packages with 0.5 grams of an off-white powder in each. The substances were later found to be about 2 grams of heroin as well as an undetermined amount of methamphetamine.