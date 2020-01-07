Baraboo woman charged with kicking police officer

A woman has been charged with a felony after allegedly striking a Baraboo police officer while resisting arrest.
Joni Michele Sampson, 60, of Baraboo, signed a signature bond Friday that requires she maintain absolute sobriety. She faces nearly seven years in prison and fines up to $20,000 after being charged with felony battery against a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor for resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Baraboo police responded around 3:30 a.m., Dec. 30, to a report that a truck was parked partially on the sidewalk and partially on the grass outside the iron fencing of the Circus World Museum.
Baraboo police officer Ian Carroll arrived to find a woman unconscious behind the wheel and holding an aerosol can in one of her hands. When the officer attempted to arrest Sampson, she resisted, according to the complaint, and “thrashed around” while handcuffed.
After two officers pushed her against a vehicle to steady her to be searched, the complaint notes that Sampson repeatedly yelled a phrase containing an expletive and performed a “donkey kick” backward, hitting Carroll in the groin area.
When Carroll continued to search Sampson for contraband after she was placed on the ground by the two officers, she suddenly stopped yelling and told officers she had nothing on her.
Sampson also has traffic violations of failing to keep a vehicle under control and driving without insurance filed against her, according to court records. She is scheduled to return to court Friday.
