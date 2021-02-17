Baraboo woman charged with narcotics sale that resulted in overdose

A Baraboo woman was charged with felony manufacturing and sale of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics after authorities responded to a woman overdosing on fentanyl in the town of Delton.

Tempest L. Beighley, 29, faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and fines up to $50,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Ho-Chunk Nation police were called to a home around 7:30 p.m. July 26 on Decorah Road in Delton for a woman who was reportedly in and out of consciousness.

Officer Dan Heimann found more than one person trying to wake the woman up. He was told by the group that the woman had been given four doses of Narcan, which is a naloxone nasal spray used to reverse an opioid overdose. The woman became more alert. She denied taking any opioids, according to the complaint, insisting she had been drinking excessively as part of a birthday celebration.

When Dells-Delton EMS attended to the woman, she told one of the crew members where the drugs she had taken were in the residence and a substance identified as heroin was found on the kitchen counter next to a straw and a credit card.

