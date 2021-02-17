Baraboo woman charged with OWI with 11-year-old in the car

A Reedsburg woman was charged Wednesday after allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol at twice the legal limit with a child in her car.

Brittany Marie Reilly, 30, faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years and fines up to $12,200 for misdemeanor charges of first-offense drunk driving with a passenger under 16, driving with a prohibited alcohol content of greater than or equal to 0.15% and felony bail jumping, which is related to an ongoing 2018 Dane County theft case. Her bail in that case requires her to not commit any crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Reedsburg police officers were called to the scene of an accident around 11 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 300 block of South James Avenue. A man, who Reilly said had been drinking, was secured in handcuffs after allegedly causing a disturbance.

Reilly told Officer Chris Cali that she had been drinking, but they were arguing with a family member, so she wanted to leave. Instead of walking, according to the complaint, Reilly said she wanted to get the 11-year-old home, so she drove. Reilly said she left a home, driving north on South James Avenue and took a u-turn near Clark Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}