Baraboo woman charged with OWI with 11-year-old in the car

A Reedsburg woman was charged Wednesday after allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol at twice the legal limit with a child in her car.
Brittany Marie Reilly, 30, faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years and fines up to $12,200 for misdemeanor charges of first-offense drunk driving with a passenger under 16, driving with a prohibited alcohol content of greater than or equal to 0.15% and felony bail jumping, which is related to an ongoing 2018 Dane County theft case. Her bail in that case requires her to not commit any crime.
According to the criminal complaint, Reedsburg police officers were called to the scene of an accident around 11 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 300 block of South James Avenue. A man, who Reilly said had been drinking, was secured in handcuffs after allegedly causing a disturbance.
Reilly told Officer Chris Cali that she had been drinking, but they were arguing with a family member, so she wanted to leave. Instead of walking, according to the complaint, Reilly said she wanted to get the 11-year-old home, so she drove. Reilly said she left a home, driving north on South James Avenue and took a u-turn near Clark Street.
While trying to turn around, she said she hit a parked vehicle. The man came outside and told her he would take the blame for the accident, but Reilly said she refused because she had been driving, according to the complaint.
When the officer asked Reilly how much alcohol she had been drinking, she said “about 5 to 6 beers” of Bud Light and that she had started drinking around 7 p.m. According to the complaint, Reilly admitted more than once that the accident was her fault.
According to the complaint, Reilly failed field sobriety tests and had a 0.156% result with a preliminary breath test. A later blood draw found her alcohol level to be 0.162%, twice the legal limit to drive.
Reilly is scheduled to make an initial appearance March 3 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
