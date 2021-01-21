Baraboo woman charged with threats to a law enforcement officer after 3rd OWI arrest in town of Clearfield

A Baraboo woman allegedly went on a vulgarity-filled rant while threatening a law enforcement officer after being arrested for her third operating while intoxicated offense when she was found sleeping drunk behind the wheel of her vehicle in the town of Clearfield.
Bridgett McDonald, 32, of Baraboo is charged with felony threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense. If convicted of the felony charge she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 5:21 a.m. Oct. 24, Deputy Molly Morris of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was notified by dispatch that All State Insurance had called to say Bridgett McDonald had run out of gas on Highway 80 near 32nd Street in the town of Clearfield. A second call from On Star was received shortly after that which stated McDonald was out of fuel and an unsuccessful attempt had been made to contact a tow company.
Morris traveled to McDonald’s location with a gas can, arriving at about 5:45 a.m. McDonald’s vehicle was parked with about a third of the vehicle in the northbound lane. When Morris approached the vehicle McDonald was seated with her head on the steering wheel and did not respond until the third time knocking on the window.
McDonald’s eyes were “extremely” bloodshot and glassy, and she fumbled the keys and pushed several buttons on the door panel before opening the door. McDonald estimated she had been there about two hours, and that the windows did not work because the vehicle was dead. An odor of intoxicants was emanating from McDonald.
When asked if she was sleeping, McDonald said she was because she had been “sitting there forever.” McDonald stated she was traveling to Baraboo from “the Dells” and that she had taken the wrong exit. After asking again if she was headed to Baraboo, McDonald asked “Yeah, why, am I going the wrong way?” When told she was 40 minutes from Baraboo McDonald was surprised and said “Oh my God, 40?”
McDonald stated she had two drinks initially, then changed her answer to three drinks. When asked what time she thought it was, McDonald stated she though it was 3 a.m. and that she had her last drink at 12:30 a.m. When told it was 6 a.m. McDonald was again surprised.
During standard field sobriety tests, Morris observed multiple clues indicating McDonald was intoxicated. McDonald declined a preliminary breath test and was placed under arrest. During a search of McDonald’s vehicle Morris observed an open, empty Smirnoff Ice Smash can on the floorboard.
Morris transported McDonald to the Juneau County Jail. During the transport McDonald repeated threats, vulgarities and insults aimed at Morris.
McDonald stated that her car was not going anywhere and she would get it back in the morning. She said of Morris “I guarantee you still ugly, and I guarantee your momma still hates you.” She said, using vulgar language, that she does not come to Mauston because of “imbredded (expletive)” and “Yo’ momma (expletive) yo’ brother, that’s what the problem is.”
McDonald said she understood Morris because “You (people) have must got no life outside this sorry-ass, goofy-ass (expletive) outside goofy-ass (expletive) woods type of (expletive) you live in. You live in the woods like you (expletive) bears or something. Goofy (expletive).”
Discussing the towing of her car, McDonald asked Morris if it gave her “brownie points” and said “Wait ‘till I see you in the streets. Wait ‘til I see your (expletive) ass in the restaurant, ho. I swear to God, I’m gonna stomp the (expletive) out you stupid ass… you’re lucky I don’t come out in this woods.”
McDonald stated she did not care Morris is a police officer, saying “You ain’t a police officer every day. Remember that when I see you in the streets,” and “You ain’t gonna be able to charge me with beating a police officer.” Following several other expletives and threats she said “You gonna get shot in the (expletive) forehead, (expletive).”
McDonald made several further references to “beating” Morris “in the streets,” and again commented about her relatives and inbreeding. Once arriving at the jail McDonald continued to threaten Morris in front of other officers.