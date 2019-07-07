A Baraboo woman was cited for the 39th time Friday for operating a vehicle while her license was revoked.
Sauk County authorities cited Jeannie M. Lyons, 35, for operating after revocation and speeding after a deputy stopped her for excessive speed on Highway 12 at Old Highway 33 in the town of Baraboo at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The office received multiple complaints about the same vehicle being driven recklessly on 12, including for driving faster than 100 mph and weaving in and out of traffic, the release said.
A check on Lyons’ license showed it was revoked and that she had 38 prior convictions for operating after revocation.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
