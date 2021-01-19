Baraboo woman gets probation after drug task force raid

A Baraboo woman who was charged after a task force raid against her boyfriend in July was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge.
Kristi Nicole Maudlin, 29, faced a prison sentence of more than three years and fines up to $10,000 after being charged with a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place. Instead, she entered into a plea agreement and will serve 12 months of probation for a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ordered that Maudlin seek and maintain full-time employment, maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any controlled substances or drug paraphernalia and pay $443 in fines and court costs in 60 days.
Maudlin was charged in September, more than a month after a drug task force raid on her home in the 300 block of Eleventh Street, that resulted in the arrest of her boyfriend, Jonathan M. Stevens, 33, on charges of felony possession with intent to sell methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the complaint, members of the task force knocked on the couple’s door around 9 a.m. July 22 and announced their intent to search the residence via a search warrant. Maudlin answered the door and was walked outside by officers while Stevens was called out of the bathroom.
Maudlin was the sole name on the lease. Baraboo Police Det. George Bonham read the warrant to her and claimed that the searching officers found a scale, bags used for storage and a bag with 0.1 grams of methamphetamine.
She told officers that Stevens was allowed to sell meth out of the residence because he was trying to support himself financially while in the process of applying for disability assistance. Maudlin also told police that Stevens uses the drug intravenously, but does not condone it. She told them she stays away from him when he uses drugs.
According to the complaint, Maudlin said she was drug free for roughly two years in an effort to get her child back. Stevens allegedly said the illegal drugs were his and he would “take the blame for this.”
The warrant was executed after police received tips since January that the pair had been selling psilocybin mushrooms and methamphetamine at the residence. Neighbors reported a number of visitors in short time spans who would visit the back of the home.
