Baraboo woman gets probation after drug task force raid

A Baraboo woman who was charged after a task force raid against her boyfriend in July was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge.

Kristi Nicole Maudlin, 29, faced a prison sentence of more than three years and fines up to $10,000 after being charged with a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place. Instead, she entered into a plea agreement and will serve 12 months of probation for a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ordered that Maudlin seek and maintain full-time employment, maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any controlled substances or drug paraphernalia and pay $443 in fines and court costs in 60 days.

Maudlin was charged in September, more than a month after a drug task force raid on her home in the 300 block of Eleventh Street, that resulted in the arrest of her boyfriend, Jonathan M. Stevens, 33, on charges of felony possession with intent to sell methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, members of the task force knocked on the couple’s door around 9 a.m. July 22 and announced their intent to search the residence via a search warrant. Maudlin answered the door and was walked outside by officers while Stevens was called out of the bathroom.