Baraboo woman released on bond after meth possession charge

A woman, who was arrested after drugs and a bong were found in the van she had been living in, was released on a $1,500 signature bond Thursday.
Nichole Marie Perez, 45, of Baraboo, faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 16 years and fines up to $60,000 for a felony charge of possessing up to 10 grams of amphetamines with the intent to sell them and misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, a man watched Perez interacting with others in the parking lot of one of the Kwik Trip stores within the city April 12, referring to her as “sketchy” and took down the license plate numbers of the van she was in as well as a vehicle she approached to talk to someone.
The man said he overheard Perez say that she was happy to see someone in the vehicle, saying she loved them and that she leaned into the car for about a minute. Perez also spoke to another woman who had gotten out of a car, the man said, and that said he heard the woman say she was “20 short” during the short conversation.
Baraboo police officers responded to the report by the man, who said the van was was being driven by a man. The man said he watched the van drive into the parking lot of the U-Haul business and behind a building.
Police found Perez, along with Paul R. Ripp, who was arrested due to a bond stipulation, that he not have any contact with Perez or be around methamphetamine. The pair were in an open garage and told officers they were unloading the van.
Perez allegedly told police there was a bong used for smoking meth in the vehicle, which they found after cuffing Ripp. Perez said she and Ripp had been living out of the van.
According to the complaint, officers also found roughly 9 grams of large pieces of meth and a small bag that weighed slightly more than 1 gram as well as paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamine in the van. There was also allegedly a “large machete type knife” in a sheath on the driver’s side.
Ripp was also charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with possession of meth with intent to sell, carrying a concealed knife, possessing drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and driving with a revoked license. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing July 1. Ripp refused to sign the $10,000 signature bond set in his case in order to be released from jail.
Perez waived the time limits for a preliminary hearing during an initial appearance Wednesday. She is scheduled to return to court July 1.
GALLERY: Sauk County cops, courts
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Albart B. Shores trial
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.