Baraboo woman released on bond after meth possession charge

A woman, who was arrested after drugs and a bong were found in the van she had been living in, was released on a $1,500 signature bond Thursday.

Nichole Marie Perez, 45, of Baraboo, faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 16 years and fines up to $60,000 for a felony charge of possessing up to 10 grams of amphetamines with the intent to sell them and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a man watched Perez interacting with others in the parking lot of one of the Kwik Trip stores within the city April 12, referring to her as “sketchy” and took down the license plate numbers of the van she was in as well as a vehicle she approached to talk to someone.

The man said he overheard Perez say that she was happy to see someone in the vehicle, saying she loved them and that she leaned into the car for about a minute. Perez also spoke to another woman who had gotten out of a car, the man said, and that said he heard the woman say she was “20 short” during the short conversation.

Baraboo police officers responded to the report by the man, who said the van was was being driven by a man. The man said he watched the van drive into the parking lot of the U-Haul business and behind a building.

