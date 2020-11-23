Baraboo woman sentenced for 5th OWI after February crash with children in truck

According to the criminal complaint, the caller told dispatchers that Elmer, while driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, had been swerving on and off the road. The caller said she hit a sign north of Terrytown Road and swerved across multiple lanes of traffic before hitting a vehicle waiting at a red light. According to the sheriff’s office, no one was injured in the crash.

Elmer told the responding deputy that she was tired because of little sleep due to a night job, but she was trying to get two children, 13 and 11 at the time, to school in the Baraboo School District. According to the complaint, Elmer said she didn’t see the car in front of her because the sun was in her eyes.

Deputy Hannah Volz said in the complaint that Elmer was speaking slowly while moving erratically, failed to get out her driver’s license and proof of insurance more than once and kept insisting that she needed to move her vehicle despite the deputy telling her it would not be possible because the front of the truck was damaged and leaking fluid.

According to the complaint, when the deputy asked Elmer to walk to the back of the truck, she was unsteady and had to keep upright while walking by leaning on the truck, refusing to put down her cellphone and attempting to get back into the truck at one point.