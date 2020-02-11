Baraboo woman sentenced for drunken driving with 3-year-old in vehicle

A woman who was stopped by police with a 3-year-old in her vehicle was found guilty Monday of drunken driving with a passenger under 16.

Stacey L. Graf, 39, Baraboo, was sentenced Monday to four months in county jail for her fourth offense of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. Another charge, fourth offense felony driving with a prohibited alcohol content and a child in the car, was dismissed by the prosecutor.

According to information released by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office in September, a deputy saw a 2016 Chevy Malibu speeding on North Reedsburg Road in the town of Fairfield and stopped the car.

The deputy noted that the driver, Graf, showed signs of impairment and also saw a 3-year-old boy inside the car. Graf was arrested on suspicion of a fourth felony driving while intoxicated with a child in the car. The boy was released to a responsible party, according to the sheriff’s office.

Graf was sentenced during a hearing in Sauk County Circuit Court. She will be allowed Huber work-release privileges after the first two days in jail. Graf was also sentenced to four years of probation, during which she will have to maintain absolute sobriety and participate in Sauk County Adult Treatment Court as well as counseling as mandated for alcohol addiction.

For four years, Graf will also have a suspended driver’s license. Following the suspension, she will be required to install an interlock device on her vehicle for four years. Graf also was ordered to pay the court $2,766.

