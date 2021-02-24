 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo woman sentenced for harboring jail escapee
comments
alert top story

Baraboo woman sentenced for harboring jail escapee

{{featured_button_text}}

A woman who helped a man escape from the Sauk County Huber Center and hide from authorities in April was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to two misdemeanors.

As part of the deferred prosecution agreement, Briana L. Herzer, 23, Baraboo, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with Huber leave and childcare privileges to begin by April 21. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett also sentenced Herzer to two years of probation. A felony count of harboring and aiding a felony was deferred for three months.

Briana L. Herzer 051320

Herzer

According to the criminal complaint, Herzer helped Timothy M. McEvoy of Baraboo by waiting for him near the facility April 16. Three people fled out of a fire door but deputies could not track down the inmates who fled.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

McEvoy was serving nine months in the Sauk County Jail after being found guilty of battery, resisting arrest and second-offense possession of marijuana.

Deputies received a tip that Herzer’s vehicle was being driven around the city and confirmed it through a license plate number. A deputy saw McEvoy in the passenger seat of the vehicle May 2 and stopped the driver, who turned out to be Herzer, in Delton.

Herzer told deputies that McEvoy was planning to turn himself in after that weekend and had only escaped because he wanted to spend time with family, according to the complaint. At the time of the arrest, a young child was in the backseat of the vehicle.

Herzer had initially faced a maximum prison sentence of 3.5 years and fines up to $10,000. She owes $886 to the court.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of dolphins 'stampede' off California coast

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News