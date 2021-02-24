Baraboo woman sentenced for harboring jail escapee

A woman who helped a man escape from the Sauk County Huber Center and hide from authorities in April was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to two misdemeanors.

As part of the deferred prosecution agreement, Briana L. Herzer, 23, Baraboo, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with Huber leave and childcare privileges to begin by April 21. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett also sentenced Herzer to two years of probation. A felony count of harboring and aiding a felony was deferred for three months.

According to the criminal complaint, Herzer helped Timothy M. McEvoy of Baraboo by waiting for him near the facility April 16. Three people fled out of a fire door but deputies could not track down the inmates who fled.

McEvoy was serving nine months in the Sauk County Jail after being found guilty of battery, resisting arrest and second-offense possession of marijuana.

Deputies received a tip that Herzer’s vehicle was being driven around the city and confirmed it through a license plate number. A deputy saw McEvoy in the passenger seat of the vehicle May 2 and stopped the driver, who turned out to be Herzer, in Delton.