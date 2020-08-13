Baraboo woman sentenced for multiple OWI charges

Whitney E. Jacobson's driver's license also has been revoked for the next 48 months, followed by 48 months of a vehicle ignition interlock. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Jacobson to six months of jail time with Huber privileges and the stipulation to take part in the Sauk County Adult Treatment Court and to seek full-time employment.

When the officer saw the vehicle in the parking lot of the convenience store, he entered the building and found Jacobson allegedly staggering as she approached the service counter. According to the complaint, initially Jacobson said she had been driven to the store by friends, but the caller had identified Jacobson by notable neck and hand tattoos as well as her clothing. She then told officers that a man who was with the child had driven her, but according to the complaint, the child called Jacobson a liar and yelled that she had driven the vehicle.