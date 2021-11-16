Baraboo woman sentenced to probation after judge drops school proximity in drug trafficking charge

Karissa L. Litscher, 44, appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court for a sentencing hearing where Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced her to seven years of probation. After prosecutors moved to remove the enhancer denoting that drugs were being sold within 172 feet of St. Joseph Catholic School, Klicko granted it and Litscher was found guilty of maintaining a drug trafficking place at 408 First St.

If Litscher violates her probation, she will be sentenced to 12 months in Sauk County Jail.

Conditions of probation include providing a DNA sample, having no contact with Troy Schiller or Abagail Sawyer nor any contact with the First Street home, and will be allowed contact with Debra Litscher and Kenneth Williams, as well as an alcohol and other drug assessment. Litscher is prohibited from possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription.

According to the criminal complaint, members of the Sauk County Drug Task Force and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the residence May 25, where they found Litscher, Sawyer, Schiller, Williams and Debra Litscher.