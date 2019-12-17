Baraboo woman sentenced to probation for meth possession

A woman facing multiple felony drug-related charges was recently sentenced to probation in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Loralei L. Morgan Schmidtke, 50, of Baraboo and formerly of Portage, was sentenced to 24 months of probation Dec. 9 after pleading no contest to a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. Other charges, possession of THC second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping, were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were factored into the sentencing.

The charges stem from November 2018 when Wisconsin Dells Police Officer Scott Cobbs found Schmidtke leaving the Polynesian Water Park Hotel with items that did not belong to her. The previous day, she had been discovered in the hotel housekeeping closet and asked to leave.

According to the complaint, the hotel’s housekeeping manager called police the next day after three employees noticed Schmidtke had a luggage cart with a laundry basket, a blow dryer, kitchen utensils, towels, blankets, multiple ice buckets and an extension cord.

In talking to Cobbs, Schmidtke admitted to having recently been released from Sauk County Jail.