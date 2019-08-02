TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — A clerk at BP Gas Station, 1112 Madison St., a cash scam that had occurred at the gas station on Thursday at 1 p.m.
According to a statement from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the man asked to exchange a $100 bill for smaller bills. The clerk gave him the smaller bills and the man quickly grabbed the money and left without giving her the $100 bill.
The man is described as being black and wearing a plaid shirt and jeans. He fled toward Lake Crest Drive.
Anyone with any information can contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.
