Beaver Dam man accused in fatal crash enters not guilty plea

JUNEAU – A case against a 36-year-old Beaver Dam man accused driving under the influence while causing a fatal-three vehicle crash last summer is heading closer to trial.

Dustin Vandergalien appeared Wednesday before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger. The defense entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him.

Vandergalien faces 14 charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle while having prior intoxicated-related convictions, injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and five counts of causing injury while intoxicated. He could face up to 40 years in prison for the homicide charge alone.

Vandergalien was driving a 2008 Chrysler 300 sedan at about 6:40 p.m., July 30, on Highway E near Swan Road. According to the criminal complaint, Vandergalien crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox headed in the opposite direction. The Chrysler then struck a 2007 Ford Focus that had been behind the Equinox.

Gavin Rivas, 22, Orfordville, died following the crash.