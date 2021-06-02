Beaver Dam man accused of carrying pipe bomb changes plea

JUNEAU – The attorney for a 42-year-old Beaver Dam man, who is accused of carrying a pipe bomb in his vehicle, asked the court to add a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in his case during a motion hearing Wednesday.

Chad Leitner, who is being housed in the Dodge County Jail, faces felony charges of possession of improvised explosives and two felony counts of bail jumping. He could face up to 18 years in prison if convicted of all three charges.

Leitner’s attorney Katherine Findley asked for the change in plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow accepted the pleas and ordered an examination for Leitner.

Leitner had previously entered a not guilty plea April 4.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer responded to a suspicious person complaint in the 100 block of Riverview Drive on Feb. 27 at 2:45 p.m. A Nissan Maxima had been driving past the area for 20 minutes and made several stops in the block. The vehicle had left the block and pulled into a driveway on Kelly Circle.