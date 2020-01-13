Beaver Dam man accused of striking Beaver Dam officer several times

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Beaver Dam man faces felony charges after allegedly striking a Beaver Dam officer several times Sunday when police came to his home to investigate complaints that he had threatened a woman.

Eric W. Henson is charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and one count of threat to a law enforcement officer. Henson could face up to 18 years in prison and a $30,000 fine if convicted on all three charges.

Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Henson on a $20,000 cash bond during Henson’s initial hearing on Monday. As conditions of Henson’s bonds, he may not have direct or indirect contact or communication with the officer. He also may not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone and shall not possess any firearms. A competency evaluation also may be scheduled in the case.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of South Spring Street on Sunday at 6:10 p.m. after the man had contacted the mother of his child via messenger. The mother, who lived in another county, said that Henson had threatened to kill her if he did not get to see his son.

Henson told the officers that he was upset over child custody issues. According to the criminal complaint, Henson became upset while speaking with the officers. Henson allegedly struck an officer in the face and head butted the same officer. He also threatened the officer while being escorted to a police car.

