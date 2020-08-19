Beaver Dam man allegedly calls victim of domestic abuse and threatens her to lie about incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 25-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday after allegedly calling the victim in a domestic abuse case while he was in Dodge County Jail, using another inmate’s information, and threatening her.

Jordan Kemper is charged with a felony count of intimidation of a victim which could lead to 10 years in prison.

Kemper appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed Kemper on a $10,000 cash bond. He may not have contact or communication with the victim or her residence.

According to the criminal complaint, Kemper was in the Dodge County Jail on Monday when he used another inmate’s ID number to make a phone call. A correctional officer said the call was threatening in nature to the victim of the domestic incident that had caused him to be at the jail.

The recording was listened to and Kemper had told the woman to fix the situation or he ’d be facing prison time. He told the woman to lie and say she self-inflicted the pain on herself. He also told her that she could lose her children if she did not fix the situation. Kemper told the woman to come to court and say she lied on Sept. 10 when he would be in court for his arraignment on charges which include felony charges of strangulation and false imprisonment.

Kemper will be back in court on Sept. 14 for a preliminary hearing on the new charges.

