JUNEAU – A 32-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $10,000 cash bond for allegedly spitting at and threatening Beaver Dam Police officers over the weekend.
Nathaniel Hoffman is charged with felony counts of threatening a law enforcement officer, three counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers and bail jumping. Hoffman could be sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Hoffman appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer, who set the bond with conditions that he not have violent or abusive contact with anyone. Hoffman must also maintain absolute sobriety, not use, possess or control any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He also may not leave Wisconsin while the case is pending.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded to The Rogers Apartments, 103 E. Maple Ave., on Sunday at 7:45 p.m. Hoffman had an active warrant and was wanted by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor bail jumping charges.
Three police officers went to an apartment Hoffman was staying in and Hoffman answered the door. According to the criminal complaint, Hoffman attempted to slam the door on the officers but officers were able to get him out into the hallway. While being put into a squad car, Hoffman allegedly spit on the officer and also attempted to spit on the two other officers. Hoffman also threatened to harm the officer transporting him.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 14.
