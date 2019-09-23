JUNEAU – A 26-year-old Beaver Dam man appeared in court on Monday after allegedly physically assaulting two Beaver Dam Police officers Sunday night while they were attempting to arrest him for his second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jessie J. Garcia is charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer causing a soft tissue injury to an officer and a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while revoked. He could face up to 19 years of incarceration and a $32,500 fine if convicted of all charges.
Garcia appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim who set a $2,500 cash bond. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not operate a vehicle without a driver’s license. He also may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police were notified Sunday night that there was an intoxicated driver traveling at a fast rate of speed and failing to stop at stop signs in Watertown who was headed back to Beaver Dam. The vehicle came into town on Highway W and was stopped in a parking lot in the 400 block of Stone Street.
Garcia said he felt threatened at first and attempted to put his car in reverse, according to the complaint. He also attempted to get a knife from inside the car. Officers removed him from the vehicle after breaking the driver’s side window and unlocking the door.
Garcia was unable to do the field sobriety test after threatening officers and was placed in a squad car, but he refused to put his foot back in the car. The first officer attempted to put his foot back into the vehicle but he was headbutted in the forehead by Garcia. A second officer also attempted to do so and was headbutted in the right jaw.
He was taken to Beaver Dam Community Hospital before being transported to Dodge County Jail.
Garcia has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Oct. 3.
