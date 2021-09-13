Beaver Dam man appears in court on 5th OWI charges

JUNEAU – A 62-year-old Beaver Dam man is accused of 5th offense of driving while intoxicated after a Beaver Dam police officer saw the vehicle driving without lights Friday.

Oscar Gonzales could face up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted of the charge. Gonzales appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday and was placed on a $5,000 cash bond. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages. He may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer noticed the SUV at 11:30 p.m. driving near the intersection of Burnett and North Spring streets without lights on. The vehicle was pulled over near the intersection of York and North Spring streets. Gonzales spoke to the officer saying he was going home after going to the store. He admitted to drinking a beer.

Gonzales submitted to a breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of 0.118.

Gonzales previously had been convicted of OWI in 1990, 1993, 1995 and 2006.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Sept. 23.