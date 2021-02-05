Beaver Dam man appears in court on 7th offense OWI charges

JUNEAU – A 38-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court Friday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated—seventh offense.

Daniel Laufenberg also is charged with misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering. If found guilty of the offenses, he could face up to 13 years in prison.

Laufenberg appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim Friday who placed him on a $10,000 cash bond.

As conditions of his bond, he may not use, possess or control any controlled substance without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does.

He must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not be in a motor vehicle operated by anyone under the influence of any intoxicant.

He also shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the complaint, a woman in the town of Trenton reported on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. that an unwanted man was at her home, and that he had just assaulted her boyfriend with a hammer and would not leave.