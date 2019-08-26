JUNEAU – A Beaver Dam man accused in a Columbia County child enticement case, faces new charges after he allegedly came home intoxicated Sunday night and physically assaulted his wife.
Gregory Gensch, 49 is charged with felony intimidation of a witness, strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, misdemeanor charges of battery and his third offense of driving while intoxicated. He could face up to 23 years of imprisonment and a $57,000 fine.
Gensch appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed Gensch on a $300 cash bond.
As conditions of his bond, he may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victims or their residence. He may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone. He must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity includes the sale or distribution of alcohol. He shall not be in a motor vehicle operated by anyone under the influence of alcohol. He also may not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Gensch also faces charges in Columbia County for felony child enticement. A Fall River Police Department officer on April 21 posted an advertisement titled “educate me” on Doublelist, posing as a 13-year-old girl named “Sierra.”
Roughly two hours after posting, the officer received a message from a user named “Jack Endic” stating he was 37 years old, more than 6 feet tall, had a vasectomy and lives 15 minutes from the city of Columbus. Gensch was taken into custody after showing up at a meet up location in Fall River.
Gensch is scheduled to appear in Columbia County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint for the Dodge County case, a girl called 911 Sunday saying her father was physically assaulting her mother. The girl said he had choked her mother and then started leaving the residence.
The girl told deputies that he had also struck her and pushed her away when she attempted to assist her mother. He also told her multiple times not to contact the police, according to the complaint.
The woman told deputies that she still lived with Gensch, but had filed for divorce in June. She described Gensch as controlling and having a drinking problem. According to the complaint, she said that he went out with friends Saturday night and wanted a ride home. He had sent her several texts that night and became more upset when she wouldn’t give him a ride home. He drove himself home around 5 a.m.
The mother said that he began physically assaulting her including choking her after she refused to let him have access to her phone.
After the alleged attack, Gensch was stopped while driving. He submitted to a breathalyzer test which result in a reading of .132. He denied assaulting his wife.
Gensch is scheduled to appear in court again in Dodge County for his preliminary hearing Oct. 10.
