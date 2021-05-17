Beaver Dam man charged after striking man walking dog

JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Friday on charges of striking a 63-year-old man after he accused the man of failing to pick up dog poop on private property.

Paul Williams faces a felony charge of aggravated battery of an elderly person and misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. He could face up to six years in prison on a felony charge.

Williams appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim Friday and was released on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not use, possess or control any controlled substance nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He may not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone. He shall not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with anyone.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said he was walking his dog in the area of Hillcrest and Monroe streets on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. He went in a tall grass area of some vacant land with is dog when he was confronted by a woman who said it was private property and told him to pick up the dog feces.