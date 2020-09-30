Beaver Dam man, charged with possessing child pornography, headed towards trial

JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Beaver Dam man, charged with multiple cases of child pornography, entered a not guilty plea Wednesday.

Adam Biddle is charged with nine counts of possessing child pornography. He faces over 200 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, in February, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a complaint from Facebook and another from the MeWe social media company in April about the possible transmission of child pornography. They were sent to the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

Following an analysis and investigation, a Beaver Dam detective was assigned the two tips in May after the accounts were traced to Beaver Dam. A search warrant was executed at Biddle’s address on May 29 and he was detained while four cell phones, two computer towers and a gaming console were also taken. The MeWe company returned data from a search warrant that showed child pornography in June.

A telephone scheduling conference will occur on Nov. 2.

