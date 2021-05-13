Beaver Dam man charged with possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 40-year-old Beaver Dam man, who has worked as a carnival worker in the past, made his initial appearance in court Thursday charged with possession of child pornography.

Matthew Haase is charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography. He could face up to 25 years in prison on each count if convicted.

Haase appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $5,000 signature bond. He may not use the internet or electronic devices. He may not have contact with minors.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office detective investigated a report of child pornography on Oct. 7 that had been sent to the National Missing and Exploited Children Organization CyberTip line. A Snapchat user had allegedly downloaded two files of child pornography and believed to be located at a residence outside of Beaver Dam.

Haase lived at the residence with family members. According to the criminal complaint, Haase was the one who used the Snapchat username. Haase had been investigated for sexual assault of a child several times in the past. The most recent investigation was in 2014 by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.