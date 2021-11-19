 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver Dam man charged with punching 14 year old boy
0 Comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam man charged with punching 14 year old boy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — A 65-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court Thursday on a charge of child abuse – recklessly causing harm.

Robert Klein could face up to 3 1/2 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Seim placed Klein on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim or the victim’s residence. He also may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.

Wildfires are raging in the West, burning more than a million and a half acres and counting. 20,000 firefighters and emergency crews are battling the blazes.Fire season normally follows the heat of the summer, but now it's stretching nearly year-round. Fires start months earlier, changing what we thought we knew.We start about 90 percent of all wildfires, either accidentally, like when an electric line falls and ignites a tree, or carelessly, when someone throws out a cigarette butt or leaves a campfire burning. And some do it on purpose: arson.Lightning and, believe it or not, lava are responsible for the rest.Fires need fuel. They burn extremely dry trees, leaves and ground debris. It's exactly what you find in a forest during a severe and extreme drought, like the one gripping almost all of the western U.S.Climate change is making it worse. The temperatures are above normal, and not just for a day, but for weeks and weeks. High pressure ridges just sit there, trapping hot air. Heat waves dry everything out, evaporating the moisture from the ground and plant life. Then comes a spark, and the start of what scientists call a feedback loop.SEE MORE: Wildfire Survivors Call For Improvements In Emergency Alert SystemsHeres the part Smokey leaves out: the fire sending hot air, pollutants and some water vapor up into the atmosphere, forming pyrocumulus storm clouds...but they dont have a lot of rain. They do have lightning, which ignites new fires when it hits the ground, creating more storms, creating more lightning, creating more fires. Around and around it goes. Government agencies use forest management to moderate fires. They thin out or remove trees, creating breaks in the canopy, reducing the spread of major fires, and protecting the forest. Or even carefully setting fires to eliminate the dead debris on the ground. There are 741 million acres of forests in the U.S. And it's impossible for people to manage every acre. But mother natures been doing it since the first forest formed, using wildfires. The difference is todays fires are driven by climate change: higher temperatures, extreme drought, and humans in more ways than one.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded to a Beaver Dam residence on Monday afternoon for a report of an adult man who had struck a 14-year-old boy. The boy and a girl, who was also in the home, told the officer that Klein had been upset and accused the boy of stealing several clothing items including a retirement jacket from him. They told the officer that Klein hit the boy with a closed fist on the front and back of the head about 20 times. The girl said that Klein grabbed the boy by the front of the shirt. The boy had red marks and gouges in his neck area and upper sternum area. He also had scratches on his face and the back of his head.

The children said that Klein had never been physical with either of them in the past and that they were surprised. According to the criminal complaint, the two went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled on Jan. 6.

Robert Klein

KLEIN

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, contributed
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News