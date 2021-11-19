Beaver Dam man charged with punching 14 year old boy

Robert Klein could face up to 3 1/2 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Seim placed Klein on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim or the victim’s residence. He also may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded to a Beaver Dam residence on Monday afternoon for a report of an adult man who had struck a 14-year-old boy. The boy and a girl, who was also in the home, told the officer that Klein had been upset and accused the boy of stealing several clothing items including a retirement jacket from him. They told the officer that Klein hit the boy with a closed fist on the front and back of the head about 20 times. The girl said that Klein grabbed the boy by the front of the shirt. The boy had red marks and gouges in his neck area and upper sternum area. He also had scratches on his face and the back of his head.