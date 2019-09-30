JUNEAU – A 38-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $20,000 signature bond on Monday during his initial hearing for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last year who he met online.
Matthew Hawley faces felony charges of sexual assault of a child under 16. He could face up to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Hawley appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As conditions of Hawley’s bond, he may not have any direct or indirect contact or communications with the victim, and he may not have unsupervised contact with minor females other than family members.
According to the criminal complaint, the 14-year-old girl reported Oct. 2, 2018, to law enforcement that she had sexual intercourse with a man she met on a website. The girl said she was visiting her grandparents Sept. 30 in Montello when she took one of their vehicles and traveled to Kwik Trip, 701 W. State St., Fox Lake. The girl said that she met up with the man and went to some storage units with him where they had sexual intercourse.
A video was obtained from Kwik Trip which showed the vehicle the girl was traveling in at the Fox Lake Kwik Trip during the early morning of Oct. 1, 2018. A car pulled up next to that vehicle at 2 a.m., and a man got out of the vehicle and appeared to speak to the girl. They then both left in their vehicles with the girl’s vehicle following the car traveling east on Highway 33. The video did not allow the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to get the license plate of the car but they were able to identify the car as being a 2000 to 2005 Chevy Impala.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl was interviewed a second time and told officers the man had told her his name but she forgot it. She did remember he told her he was from Beaver Dam and a nickname he had used. She also described the man and said there was a sticker on the car that said, “Gone Fishing.” A statewide search was done of vehicles from 2000 to 2005 that were Chevy Impalas and match came from a car with the same bumper sticker at a residence in Beaver Dam. The vehicle was registered to the man’s wife. They also were able to find out that the storage unit where the two had gone was registered to Hawley.
According to the criminal complaint. Hawley was questioned on Oct. 26, 2018, and admitted to meeting up with a girl that he had met on an adult website. He requested an attorney after hearing the girl was 14.
DNA evidence was taken to the Wisconsin Department of Justice State Crime Lab in 2018 with the results coming back on May 28. 2019, which showed Hawley’s DNA on the victim.
Hawley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)