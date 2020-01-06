Beaver Dam man charged with 9th OWI after allegedly drinking one beer

JUNEAU – A 62-year-old, who admitted to drinking one Budweiser beer, was placed on a $25,000 cash bail Monday after being arrested for his ninth intoxicated driving charge.

David A. Stroede could face up to 12½ years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted of the charge. Stroede appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim Monday. As conditions of his bond, Stroede must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcohol. He also may not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam police officer became suspicious of Stroede’s driving after following his car on Friday around 8 p.m. while driving on West Street. The officer stopped Stroede’s car on Oneida Street.

Stroede told the officer that he was going to the grocery store from his home to get something to eat. According to the complaint, the officer smelled alcohol coming from the car. Stroede told the officer that he had drank one Budweiser beer before taking a nap that day.

Stroede had previously been convicted of drunken driving in 1992, 1994, 1998, three times in 2000, two times in 2003 and once in 2008.