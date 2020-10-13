Beaver Dam man charged with threatening officers following domestic incident

JUNEAU – A 25-year-old Beaver Dam man faces multiple charges after he allegedly threatened a police officer who responded after a report of a domestic incident between the man and his ex-girlfriend.

Miguel Lopez faces two felony counts of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing to a dwelling and disorderly conduct. He could face up to 14 years in prison if found guilty of all the charges.

Lopez appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. He shall not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with victims. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He may go to the residence at issue one time in the company of a uniformed law enforcement officer to retrieve his/her personal property. He shall not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported on Monday at 2 a.m. that her ex-boyfriend had come to her home and assaulted her and then left in his car. He had entered through a door that was unlocked. The woman was able to lock the door when he took an item from the home. He tried to get in and damaged the door before leaving, according to the complaint.